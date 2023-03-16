Minneapolis leaders say progress is being made on emergency management

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city's response to emergencies is a work in progress, but improvements have been made across multiple departments.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis leaders released an update on their progress on improvement to emergency management responses Thursday. Last year, an after-action review detailed specific failures by the city during the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd.

"Humble pride. We are recognizing the shortcomings and mistakes we have made, and we are correcting them," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Frey was joined by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner, Minneapolis Emergency Director Barret Lane, and the head of the Office of Community Safety, Dr. Cedric Alexander.

The after-action review recommended 27 improvements, and Mayor Frey says the city has completed 17 of them.

"One of the biggest lessons is areas where I should be involved and should not be involved," Frey said.

Within the report issued last year, a key finding was a lack of transparency and communication. It noted, "Neither the city nor the MPD issued any formal briefings to inform public employees and the community on the status of the situation."

The City of Minneapolis has taken that criticism and turned it into change by resetting the National Incident Management System (NIMS). This response isn't just for civil unrest, but for other large emergency responses such as failures of physical infrastructures.

"There are a number of incidents that have even happened over this last year that show how we can put this management structure and emergency management in place. And can tell you we have been doing a whole of a hell lot better," Frey said.

Read the full independent After Action review here.

