Minneapolis legislators call for release of bodycam footage in fatal police shooting

While the MPD said there are currently no plans to release the footage, 10 state lawmakers say releasing the video would provide transparency and accountability.

MINNEAPOLIS — Saying it is "essential" for establishing trust between police and the community they serve, a group of Minneapolis legislators is calling on the city's mayor and interim chief to release bodycam video of the fatal shooting of a man in a downtown Minneapolis apartment on Wednesday morning.

In a letter to Mayor Jacob Frey and interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman, the group of ten Democratic lawmakers notes the strained relations and lack of trust between police and city residents. This latest incident to fray that increasingly tenuous relationship is the shooting of a man by a SWAT officer during the execution of a warrant at the Bolero Flats Apartments.

In their letter, the legislators identify the man shot and killed as Amir Locke.

"These past few years have been difficult on the Minneapolis community due to strained relations and lack of trust between the community and the Minneapolis Police Department,” the delegation stated in the letter. “We believe that one path to establishing trust between the police department and the community is greater transparency and accountability of police actions. Releasing the bodycam footage of this event, allowing the public to see actions of both officers and Mr. Locke is essential."

Those signing the letter include Rep. Fue Lee (59A), Rep. Esther Agbaje (59B), Rep. Sydney Jordan (60A), Rep. Mohamud Noor (60B), Rep. Frank Hornstein (61A), Rep. Jamie Long (61B), Rep. Hodan Hassan (62A), Rep. Aisha Gomez (62B), Rep. Jim Davnie (63A), and Rep. Emma Greenman (63B).

Civil rights attorney and former Minneapolis NAACP president Nekima Levy Armstrong is also challenging the public police narrative of events in a widely circulated social media post, while also demanding the immediate release of body camera footage.

Interim Chief Huffman told reporters Wednesday that a SWAT team was serving a warrant for the St. Paul homicide unit around 7 a.m. when they entered the apartment after loudly announcing their intentions. She says about nine seconds after entering officers encountered the man, who Huffman says was armed with a handgun he was pointing at officers.

The department later released pictures of a gun police said belonged to the man who was shot.

On Thursday, a police spokesman told KARE 11's Lou Raguse that there were currently no plans to release the bodycam footage, and no scheduled press updates. Any new information on the case will be released on the Minneapolis city website.

