Warrant issued for man charged with Brooklyn Center hit-and-run

According a criminal complaint, police believe a 20-year-old Minneapolis man fled the scene after running over a man who was lying in the road.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 19.

According to a criminal complaint, 20-year-old Monroe Edwards is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide (causing a collision and leaving the scene) after police say he ran over a man and drove away.

The documents allege that on Monday, Sept. 19, officers reported to a fatal hit-and-run on the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue N. in Brooklyn Center around 10 p.m.

After speaking with witnesses, investigators learned that a Chevy Impala had fled from the crash. Officers determined that Edwards was driving the Impala at the time of the crash, and video surveillance showed the vehicle return to the scene of the crash around 10:08 p.m. before driving away, the criminal complaint said.

One witness told officers that before the accident she was driving and saw a person lying in the road. She swerved around the man and pulled over, and told police that she then saw a vehicle drive down the road at a high rate of speed and run over the male victim. According to the complaint, the vehicle pulled up next to her car and asked "what was that?" The witness said it was a person, and the driver responded, "no, it was a bag," the complaint said.

Officers located the Chevy Impala involved in the crash at Edwards' mother's residence on Sept. 20. Blood and possible body tissue were found underneath the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Officers spoke with Edwards, who said he ran over a speed bump but didn't know it was a person, and claimed he didn't know it was a person until the next day, the documents alleged.

While Edwards is on felony probation for two other cases where he fled from police, his current whereabouts are unknown.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Watch more local news: