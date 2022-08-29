Minneapolis man charged with kidnapping woman, leading police on 124 mph chase

A criminal complaint said the 25-year-old picked up a woman who thought she was getting into a rideshare vehicle in Minneapolis and wouldn't let her go.

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is facing four felonies, including a kidnapping charge, after he allegedly picked up a woman in his car and refused to let her out.

According to a criminal complaint, 25-year-old Daquairus Black picked up a woman in his car on Aug. 27. The victim later told police that she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend and walked away from their Minneapolis hotel, and once she was a few blocks away, got into a parked car that she thought was a rideshare vehicle.

The victim said the driver, later identified by police as Black, didn't stop at her requested destination and instead drove her around and wouldn't let her out, court documents said. The woman told police she tried to get out of the car when it was driving slowly, but Black wouldn't let her out. According to the complaint, Black pushed up her dress and rubbed her thighs and made vulgar comments toward her.

The victim was able to escape when she told Black she had to go to the bathroom and they stopped at a Casey's convenience store in Cannon Falls, the complaint said, and employees called police while she hid in the bathroom.

According to the documents, Black led Cannon Falls police on a prolonged chase, and at one point crashed into the front of an officer's squad car. Cannon Falls Police Chief Jeff McCormick followed Black on Highway 52, where he reached a top speed of 124 mph, the complaint said.

Chief McCormick abandoned the pursuit after losing sight of Black's vehicle, the complaint said, but he was eventually arrested by Faribault Police. The department secured a search warrant for Black's vehicle and during their search, located a black Springfield 9mm pistol, two magazines with 9mm ammunition and the victim's purse with her ID, the complaint said.

Black, who has a prior conviction for threats of violence/terroristic threats from 2017, was charged with kidnapping, possession of a firearm after a previous conviction, false imprisonment/temporary restraint and fleeing a police officer.

According to the Goodhue County jail roster, Black was booked into the facility on Saturday, Aug. 27.

READ MORE: Security guard exchanges gunfire with man outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital

READ MORE: Pair charged in connection to Mall of America shooting jailed in Minnesota after Chicago arrests

Watch more local news: