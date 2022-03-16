Man charged with ramming police cars in St. Louis Park

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged a 26-year-old Minneapolis man who fled from police in a stolen car with second-degree assault and other counts.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Charges have been filed against a Minneapolis man who damaged numerous police squad cars and then fled the scene of an attempted shoplifting in St. Louis Park.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced 26-year-old Andres Castillo is charged with second-degree assault, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, fleeing a peace officer and receiving stolen property.

On March 13, St. Louis Park Police were called to the Kohl's store on Highway 7 over a shoplifting in progress. Police also received a tip that a car was waiting outside the store for the shoplifters inside, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. Police said they ran the vehicle's license plate and found the car and a firearm were stolen.

According to Freeman's office, Castillo was in the vehicle with another individual when police arrived.

Police then attempted to use their squad cars to barricade Castillo's vehicle. When an officer, whose squad was positioned behind the stolen car, drew his gun, Castillo reversed, accelerated and slammed into the officer's squad, according to a criminal complaint and the Hennepin County Attorney's office.

Castillo damaged several other squad cars before fleeing the scene and eventually crashed his car on Highway 169, police said. After crashing the vehicle, Castillo ran from police but was eventually apprehended by officers.

The attorney's office says police found a firearm with a serial number removed inside the stolen car, and due to a previous felony conviction, Castillo is restricted from possessing a firearm.

St. Louis Park police said in a previous press release that an officer responding to the Kohl's suffered minor injuries, and a woman who was inside the vehicle with Castillo was arrested after the crash.

Two other people suspected of being involved in the shoplifting operation were detained inside the Kohl's — a man, and another woman who was eventually released, according to police.

More local news from KARE 11