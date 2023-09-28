Man reported missing after being discharged from Minneapolis hospital

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, William Nabors was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 26, when was discharged from North Memorial Hospital.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 52-year-old man with memory loss is missing from Minneapolis, prompting the police to ask the public for its help finding him.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, William Nabors was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 26 when he was discharged from North Memorial Hospital around 2 p.m.

Nabors is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing around 160 pounds and is of Native American descent. Police say he has been known to frequent areas around Lowry Avenue and Penn Avenue North, as well as Loring Park.

Police are asking that anyone who sees Nabors or has information about his whereabouts, call 911 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers' website or by calling them at 800-8477.

