Minneapolis mask mandate lifted by mayor, effective immediately

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city's vaccination rates are at a safe level for the change.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above is from mid-May, when Gov. Tim Walz announced he was lifting Minnesota's statewide mask mandate.

Mayor Jacob Frey Tuesday signed an emergency regulation lifting the mask mandate for Minneapolis.

While Gov. Tim Walz lifted Minnesota's statewide mask mandate in mid-May, Minneapolis and St. Paul leaders chose to keep their respective local mask mandates in place. The mask mandate in Minneapolis had been in place since May 2020.

In a press release announcing the decision, Frey's office highlighted the city's high vaccination rates. As of Tuesday, Frey said 78.6% of the city's residents aged 15 or over had received at least one dose. Nearly 70% of those residents are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, St. Paul officials had not announced whether the city plans to follow suit.

"After a thorough review of public health data, Minneapolis is reaching vaccination rates above the recommended threshold for safely lifting this policy - but it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over," Frey said in the release. "Our team at the local level will continue working with trusted community partners and neighboring jurisdictions to expand our outreach efforts in BIPOC and immigrant neighborhoods.”

Masks will still be required for everyone inside schools. Minneapolis Public Schools and other local jurisdictions can set their own mask policies.