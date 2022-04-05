New policy prohibits MPD from executing no-knock warrants

The press release says the city will also be implementing a dashboard to track all forced entries done by the MPD.

A new policy prohibiting all no-knock search warrants goes into effect in Minneapolis on Friday after Mayor Jacob Frey's proposed changes following the shooting death of Amir Lock in February.

According to a press release from Mayor Frey's office, the Minneapolis Police Department will no longer be able to request or execute no-knock search warrants. The press release goes on to say that the new policy also disallows the department from responding to no-knock search warrants requested by other jurisdictions.

“We accomplished what we set out to do,” said Frey in a press release. “This policy is among the most forward-looking and extensive in the nation and will help keep both our residents and officers safe. I’m grateful for all our internal and external partners who provided data, feedback, and guidance in the creation of this policy. Their efforts will have a lasting impact on public safety in Minneapolis.”

Mayor Frey's office said training for the new policy will begin immediately. According to the release, the changes in policy are as follows:

Prohibits the application for and execution of all no-knock search warrants by MPD

Requires that officers must repeatedly knock and announce their presence and purpose prior to entry and implements a minimum wait time of 20 seconds for all warrants and 30 seconds for warrants executed during nighttime hours (8 p.m. until 7 a.m., as defined by state statute)

for all warrants and 30 seconds for warrants executed during nighttime hours (8 p.m. until 7 a.m., as defined by state statute) Creates a new risk classification and evaluation system for knock-and-announce search warrants

Introduces new, safer entry tactics to deploy when entering a home or premise

Enacts a more robust and thorough internal review and accountability process

“Safe search warrants are a critical tool in addressing the violent crime that is harming so many in our community,” said MPD Interim Chief Amelia Huffman in a press release. “It is vitally important that we provide our officers with the best policies, training, and equipment to carry out the work safely. Investigations can be dangerous and unfold rapidly in unexpected ways. This updated policy language strengthens our ability to mitigate the risk of harm to occupants and officers during searches and reflects our commitment to protecting lives. We are committed to reflecting our community’s expectations and best practices that will guide the development of MPD policy and procedures moving forward.”

According to the policy, officers will be allowed to enter immediately if there are exigent circumstances, including:

To prevent imminent harm or to provide emergency aid

To prevent imminent destruction or removal of evidence (excluding narcotics)

When in hot pursuit

To prevent the imminent escape of a suspect

Locke, a 22-year-old Minneapolis man, was shot and killed on Feb. 2, 2022, by a Minneapolis Police officer while authorities were executing a search warrant of a downtown Minneapolis apartment.

Court documents say that the apartment was leased to Locke's cousin, 17-year-old Mekhi Speed, who was a suspect in a January St. Paul homicide.

According to search warrant documents that were released earlier this year, Speed was not present at the apartment being searched, or any of the locations listed on the warrants. He was later arrested in Winona in connection to the death of Otis Elder, who was shot and killed on Jan. 10 in St. Paul. Ramsey County prosecutors have filed a petition to have him charged as an adult on second-degree murder charges.

Nothing in the warrants that were released suggests Locke had anything to do with Elder's death or had any knowledge of the shooting.