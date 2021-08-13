Minneapolis Mayor Frey delivers 2022 budget address focusing on safety, housing

In all, the proposal totals $1.599 billion, and includes a 5.45% levy increase.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey presented his 2022 budget proposal Friday from Lucey Laney elementary school, emphasizing the need to invest in community safety and affordable housing.

Frey's remarks put focus on investing in accountability from the Minneapolis Police Department, announcing that effective immediately, officers will no longer conduct traffic stops for low-level offenses. These offenses include expired tabs, items dangling from a mirror or expired licenses.

The proposal also reserves funding for five MPD recruitment classes, an early intervention system involving department leadership and investments in youth recreation, programming and active violence prevention.

The largest proposed budget allocation will use $120 million in federal relief funding over the next three years toward recovery and safeguarding against major property tax increases.

"We've been intentional, taking a measured and honest approach to budgeting to keep the City on solid ground," Frey said. "We will emerge from the pandemic on the other end, well-prepared to reignite our city and continue the hard work of transformation and change."

Earlier this year, Frey committed $28 million to affordable housing in his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) proposal, and intends to continue the investment into 2022 with a $15 million provision for Minneapolis' Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The mayor also plans to implement a Community Engagement Specialist to ensure renters have access to their rights and protections.

Also included in the proposal were contributions for economic inclusion for traditionally underserved communities and communities of color, plans to address and combat climate change and new initiatives including funding for the newly created Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office, and physical spaces to help people overcome cycles of addiction.

"Minneapolis has demonstrated with unflinching clarity that we are ready to not just think, but to act bigger than we ever have," Frey said.