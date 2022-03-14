LIVE: Minneapolis Mayor Frey proposes new search warrant policy

The mayor's office says the policy would make "significant changes and restrictions" for applying for and executing search warrants.

MINNEAPOLIS — The no-knock warrant policy employed by the city of Minneapolis has been heavily criticized and scrutinized since the shooting death of Amir Locke by city police.

Despite having made some changes to the policy back in November 2020, on Monday Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a new proposal for how the city's police department will apply for and execute search warrants.

Frey is set to discuss the proposal with city leaders at 3 p.m.

Body camera footage from the morning of Feb. 2, 2022 showed Amir Locke sleeping on the couch in a downtown Minneapolis apartment before he was startled awake as officers executed a no-knock warrant at the unit. Locke was shot and killed by a SWAT officer.

Police were looking for Locke's cousin Mekhi Speed in connection to a murder in St. Paul. Locke was never named on the warrant.

Following Locke's death, the Minneapolis Civil Rights Department Office of Police Conduct Review (OCPR) announced it would conduct a special review of the city's no-knock warrant policy, focusing on identifying and recommending specific changes and improvements.

Frey also issued a temporary ban on both issuing and carrying out no-knock warrants in the city. Soon after, DFL lawmakers proposed a ban on no-knock warrants in all of Minnesota. The bill passed the House Public Safety Committee by a narrow 10 to 9 vote on Feb. 17.

However, it's not the first time Mayor Frey addressed in issue of no-knock warrants. In 2020, Frey and then-Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced that the city was changing its policy to put strict limits on the use of no-knock warrants and effectively eliminate them. Under the updated policy, all MPD officers were required to announce themselves and their purpose before entering a residence. There would be some exceptions in certain cases, for example, hostage situations.

But even after the policy change, Minneapolis Police continued to obtain warrants for no-knock entry. In March 2021, police body camera video revealed MPD SWAT team members barging through the front door of a home in a pre-dawn, no-knock raid last year while investigating a stolen puppy.

In April of the same year, a Coon Rapids woman and her daughter were held at gunpoint after a SWAT team mistakenly raided their house as they executed a no-knock warrant on behalf of Minneapolis police.

According to data from the city, the MPD carried out 78 no-knock warrants in 2021, down from 171 in 2020.

The same data revealed that in 2019, the department executed 194 no-knock warrants — the most in the last six years.

The death of Amir Locke