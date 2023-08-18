Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey taps Lee Sheehy as interim community safety commissioner

Sheehy's prior work includes being director of the city's Community Planning and Economic Development Department and interim deputy Hennepin County attorney.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has tapped a longtime political advisor to serve as the city's interim community safety commissioner.

Frey's office announced Lee Sheehy will take over the role on Sept. 2.

The announcement comes after the city's first-ever community safety commissioner, Cedric Alexander, announced his intention to retire back in July.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve the City of Minneapolis as interim Community Safety Commissioner,” said Sheehy, in a release. “Public Service in a city which has been my home for over 40 years is humbling and motivating.”

Sheehy will focus on leading an analysis of the Office of Community Safety and creating a transition plan for whoever assumes the title next.

He is not expected to seek the role on a permanent basis, according to the statement.

Sheehy earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard and his law degree from the University of Minnesota.

His long-term connections with Minnesota's Democratic Party include stops as chief of staff for Senator Amy Klobuchar and chief deputy to former MN Attorney General Hubert Humphrey. He also served as the chair of former Governor Mark Dayton's Judicial Selection Committee and co-chair of Dayton's transition work.

Mayor Frey could introduce a nominee for the job on a permanent basis in September, according to the release.

