Minneapolis mosque fire under investigation

While authorities have not indicated that they suspect arson, an official with CAIR-Minnesota is calling for an investigation into what they fear is a bias crime.
Credit: KARE
MINNEAPOLIS — An overnight fire at a mosque in Minneapolis is under investigation. 

Authorities say a neighbor spotted the fire overnight Sunday at Tawfig Islamic Center on the 2900 block of Lyndale Ave. North and called for help.

Minneapolis Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner confirms that crews responded around midnight to find fire in the entryway of the Mosque. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in approximately 10 minutes. 

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Minnesota) says damage to the mosque entrance is extensive, and there is water damage elsewhere in the building. The organization is calling for law enforcement to investigate the fire as a possible bias crime. 

Credit: KARE
"Because of recent hate incidents nationwide and because the blaze occurred at a house of worship, we urge state and federal officials to use their full resources to investigate the cause of this fire to determine whether it was arson and if there was a possible bias motive," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-Minnesota. "Anyone who has information about this fire or saw anything suspicious at the time of the blaze should immediately contact law enforcement authorities." 

Hussein added that CAIR-Minnesota is also concerned about recent rumors on social media that mosques have remained open during Minnesota's Stay at Home order, stories he calls false. 

There were no victims or injuries to either visitors or firefighters. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the entryway with minor damage. At this point the cause of the fire is under investigation.

