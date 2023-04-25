Mosque fires investigated as potential arson

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the fires, which occurred at places of worship Sunday and Monday, will be investigated as arson until proven otherwise.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis and federal investigators are looking into a pair of mosque fires to determine if they were intentionally set.

The first occurred on Sunday, April 23 when fire crews were dispatched to what Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara described as a suspicious fire at the Mall 24 mosque, located at 912 24th St. E. CAIR-Minnesota said security images showed a white man entering the mosque at approximately 7 p.m. with a container of flammable liquid and start a fire in a bathroom. Worshipers put down the flames with a fire extinguisher and police were called.

Then on Monday night, a fire was reported at the Masjid Al Rahma mosque at 2647 Bloomington Ave. S. A number of adults and children inside the building were evacuated while fire crews extinguished a fire on the third floor.

Fire crews on scene at a 3 story community center located on the 2600 block of Bloomington Ave S. Fire crews have lines laid to a fire found on the 3rd floor. Fire crews are evacuating the building and conducting searches. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) April 25, 2023

Minneapolis investigators began working on the case, and agents from the FBI and ATF were called in for support. Chief O'Hara added that he is in contact with the office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger as well.

"We do not know for sure if Monday’s fire was arson or if both fires are related," Chief O'Hara said in a news release Tuesday. "However, due to the totality of the circumstances, we will investigate these fires as if they are connected until proven otherwise."

Minneapolis police are stepping up patrols at the mosque sites and posted a picture of a potential suspect in Sunday's fire on the department's Facebook page. O'Hara said if the fires are found to be arson, police and prosecutors will evaluate the possibility of charging them as biased or hate crimes, and because they occurred in an occupied place of worship, there is potential for federal charges as well.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: