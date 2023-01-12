Minneapolis approves new mobile parking app contract

A city committee recently approved a three-year, $5 million contract with Flowbird, which will replace the existing app currently supplied by a different provider.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis City Council committee has approved a contract for a new mobile parking app, set to go into effect in March of this year.

On Monday, Jan. 9, the Policy and Government Oversight Committee approved the three-year, $5 million contract with Flowbird, which will replace the existing app that's currently supplied by a different provider. The city plans to continue using its trademarked “Mpls Parking” branding.

According to city documents, the contract with Minneapolis' current mobile parking app provider ends in March 2023. Six proposals were submitted to provide the service moving forward before a panel awarded the contract to Flowbird.

"The metered parking pay stations in the city are also supplied by Flowbird along with a robust management system," the committee wrote in a memo ahead of the vote. "Combining both the pay station and mobile app transactions into a unified management system will create efficiencies for management of the overall system."

Last year, about 65% of all parking payments were made through the parking app, close to 3.7 million transactions, according to the city.

Watch more local news: