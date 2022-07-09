Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board approves controversial Hiawatha Golf Course project

The course will be cut down to 9 holes after a 6-3 vote on Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — After a nearly decade-long debate, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board approved a project that will redesign the Hiawatha Golf Course.

Board commissioners voted 6-3 in favor of the master plan to improve flooding issues by reducing the 18-hole golf course to 9-holes.

Park board officials say 330 million gallons of water were pumped out of the course in 2020. Board members who voted in-favor of the project say it’s the right environmentally safe option to avoid more flooding, water intrusion, and pollution to Lake Hiawatha.

Those opposed to the project fear the historical and cultural importance of the golf course to the Black community is being overlooked.

Board members expressed difficulty making this decision during the meeting.

More than 40 people spoke during the public input section of the meeting on Wednesday. The majority of the speakers were in favor of the redesign to improve water quality.

Board commissioners didn’t vote on the measure until nearly three hours into the public meeting.

LaTrisha Vetaw is on the Minneapolis City Council, and formerly served on the Park board. She sent KARE 11 a statement on the project approval:

“I'm truly devastated by this decision. This is such a big loss for the Black community. The lack of respect for our history is just heartbreaking. Black folks in Minneapolis have been through so much trauma these past few years. This vote tonight just adds to it. I stand with V.P. Alicia Smith. She's the only person of color on the entire board. She's needs us right now, she wanted a win for the Black community more than anything.”

According to Michael Schroeder from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, the board will seek community input on the project, hammer down details, and secure funding. He estimated it could take up to five years before any changes are made to the golf course.

The clubhouse was renamed in honor of one of Minnesota’s first Black professional golfers, Solomon Hughes Sr. He fought for Black community members to be able to play at the golf course and go into the golf clubhouse.

KARE 11 has reached out to his family for a comment.

You can read the full Hiawatha Golf Course Master Plan here.

Watch more local news: