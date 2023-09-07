Minneapolis parks announce construction on new mountain bike trails

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) said construction has started on new trails at Theodore Wirth and Bryn Mawr parks.

MINNEAPOLIS — The largest park in Minneapolis' already-sprawling parks system is about to expand even more.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) said construction has started on an addition to the Back 40 Loop mountain bike trail at Theodore Wirth Regional Park.

MPRB said that the new, more advanced segment of the trail will be built just northeast of the existing trail, and will include features designed by the trail's contractor and Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists volunteers. Park officials say construction will take place over the course of the next several weeks, and they don't anticipate any trail closures as a result of construction.

Still not enough trail for you? MPRB said a skills course is also in the works at Bryn Mawr Meadows Park, about two-and-a-half miles south of Theodore Wirth. Officials say both beginner and more advanced riders are welcome to ride the wooded path near the Luce Line Trail when it opens this November.

For more information about upcoming projects inside the United States' No. 3-ranked parks system, click here.

