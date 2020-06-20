Minneapolis parks ramp up lifeguard presence at some beaches

Starting on June 20, there will be a lifeguard on duty every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Minneapolis' three most popular beaches.

MINNEAPOLIS — There’s an extra set of eyes on the beaches in Minneapolis.

Parents like Jonathan Searle with his aquatic kids appreciate the added safety precautions. Starting on June 20, there will be a lifeguard on duty every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Minneapolis' three most popular beaches.

The move comes in the wake of four water rescues and one drowning that occurred within the last week alone, according to Hennepin County officials.

The Minneapolis Parks Department says they’ll start to ramp up lifeguard safety heading into July and the 4th of July holiday.

Currently Bde Maka Ska's Thomas Beach, Lake Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach have lifeguards on duty.

Not every beach will be staffed this summer so they urge people to use caution when enjoying the water.

