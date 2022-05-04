Minneapolis Parks & Rec votes to reestablish relationship with MPD

Back in 2019, Minneapolis police provided 38% of event security coverage at Minneapolis parks.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board will be reuniting with the city's police department.

In a board meeting Wednesday, members voted 5-3 to reestablish their relationship with the MPD to help provide security at park events while assisting with nonviolent emergency calls. One member abstained from voting.

Back in 2019, Minneapolis police provided 38% of event security coverage at Minneapolis parks, according to Al Bangoura, Parks and Rec Superintendent.

That number dropped in 2020 following the death of George Floyd when the parks board drafted and signed Resolution 2020-232, cutting all ties between the Minneapolis parks and MPD during park-sanctioned events, and preventing their park officers from helping on calls directed toward Minneapolis officers. Wednesday's vote, however, repeals the June 3, 2020 resolution.

Parks commissioners said last month that it would be in the interest of public safety for them to coordinate and cooperate with the MPD in order for their events to go as seamlessly as possible. They maintain that without the extra security help, the number of special events they host will need to be reduced.

