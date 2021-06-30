Make a splash! Minneapolis parks swimsuit drive looking for new, gently used donations

The swimsuit drive runs through Labor Day. MPRB said boys' swim trunks for youth sizes 6 to 16 are the greatest need.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis's park system is home to several pools that are open to everyone — as long as they have appropriate swimwear.

To make sure everyone has the chance to cool off and swim this summer, the city's Park and Recreation Board is putting out the call for new and gently used swimwear. The previously-donated supply is gone, so MPRB said it's restarting its swimsuit drive for this year.

MPRB's swimsuit drive accepts swimwear in all sizes and styles, but the greatest need is for boys' swim trunks in youth sizes six through 16. Swim trunks must have a mesh liner.

Looking for a suit? You can find them at Lupient and North Commons Water Parks and Webber Natural Swimming Pool. Sizes and styles depend on availability, and MPRB said burkinis are available on a limited basis.