City to pay $2.4M to man who lost eye to MPD projectile

Soren Stevenson was shot by a "non-lethal" projectile while protesting in the wake of George Floyd's murder in 2020.

MINNEAPOLIS — The cost of the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd continues to mount for the city of Minneapolis, with the latest hit in the form of a $2.4 million settlement with a demonstrator badly injured by an MPD officer.

Soren Stevenson and his legal team met with reporters Wednesday to detail the settlement, which involved Stevenson being shot in the eye by a "non-lethal" projectile on May 31, 2020. Stevenson says he was standing in a grassy area near the on-ramp to southbound I-35W, peacefully protesting when Minneapolis police officer Benjamin Bauer fired a 40mm blunt impact projectile at him.

"He was out there to change MPD behavior, including demanding accountability and transparency," said Stevenson's attorney Katie Bennett. "He expressed his opinion under the First Amendment to the Constitution, he did so peacefully, he was not armed, he was not breaking curfew, he was not part of any riot, he was not an arsonist or looter."

Stevenson said, and evidence from the scene reflects, that the projectile fired by Bauer struck Stevenson directly in his left eye. The damage was so severe the eye had to be removed, and his attorneys say their client also suffered a concussion, continues to suffer from PTSD, and will forever be changed.

Bennett said although projectiles are referred to as "non-lethal," MPD officers testified under oath that they can cause serious injury or death. She maintained that to fire a round at someone's head, MPD policy states that an officer needs permission to use deadly force. Bennett said Bauer did not have that permission.

"His wanton disregard for my life and my responsibility to speak up said loud and clear to me that there is no law that an MPD officer is bound to respect," Stevenson opined.

After a thorough investigation of the incident, which included depositions and sworn testimony from the officers involved, the city of Minneapolis agreed to a $2.4 million "Rule 68" settlement that does not include an admission of liability.

A city spokesman shared the following prepared statement with KARE 11:

The City Attorney’s Office, after consultation with the City Council, served on the plaintiff in this case a Federal Rule 68 Offer of Judgment in the amount of $2.4M. The plaintiff accepted this judgement. No further Council action is required.

Stevenson's attorneys said the matter is not closed, as they will also seek costs to cover legal fees and other matters that will be "a seven-figure number." They have a second client who Bennett said was also shot in the eye by officer Bauer, and will seek justice in that matter as well.

For his part, Soren Stevenson said he is asking that the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota act during this legislative session to make MPD more transparent and accountable.

