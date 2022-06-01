Minneapolis police arrest man driving car that was previously stolen with kids inside

Investigators are working to determine if the driver arrested on Wednesday was involved with stealing the car with the children inside on Sunday, May 29.

Minneapolis police have arrested a man found driving a car that was stolen with five children inside on Sunday, May 29.

According to police, the 48-year-old was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Wednesday and booked into Hennepin County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle. The car, a 2007 Honda Odyssey van, was located near 29th Street East and Bloomington Avenue.

Police said a woman was also inside the van when it was located, but she was released.

Investigators are still working to determine if the man driving the stolen car was involved in kidnapping the children.

On Sunday, police said the van was stolen near Lake Street and 12th Avenue South just before 3 p.m. with five young boys inside.

At some point, the oldest boy in the car convinced the car thief to release them. The driver pulled over, dropped the boys by the side of the road and then drove off, police said.

The 11-year-old called his parents, and the family was reunited.

