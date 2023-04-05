Minneapolis Police Department asks for help in search for missing 11-year-old boy

According to MPD, Denium Ridge was last seen on the afternoon on April 3.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

MPD says Denium Ridge was last seen on the afternoon of April 3.

Ridge is described as a Black male, standing at 5'2 and weighing approximately 100 pounds. Ridge has black hair and brown eyes, according to the post from the MPD.

He lives on the 700 block of Emerson Avenue North.

Anyone who sees Denium or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Watch more local news: