MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who is considered vulnerable and has been missing since Sunday.

Calvin Lee Johnson, 62, goes by Bob.

He is described as a black man who is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds.

Johnson left his group home near 56th Street and 31st Avenue South on Sunday wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a brown stocking cap.