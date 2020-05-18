Minneapolis police ask for public's help in locating vulnerable man

Police said he is not dressed for the weather and is believed to be on foot.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who is considered vulnerable.

Eric Ryan Nelson, 38, was last seen on the 2900 block of 15th Avenue South at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a navy-blue hoodie, light tan colored sweatpants and tan suede shoes.

Nelson is described as being a white man, 5'5" tall and 130 pounds. He has dark hair and brown colored eyes.

