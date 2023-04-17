Minneapolis Police ban restraint tactics

An updated version of the MPD Policy and Procedure manual prohibits officers from using the Maximal Restraint Technique and the hobble restraint.

MINNEAPOLIS — At the end of last month, the Minneapolis Police Department updated its policy manual to ban restraint tactics.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department Policy and Procedure Manual, the "Maximal Restraint Technique (MRT) and the Hobble Restraint Device (and related devices) are prohibited."

During the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the restraint tactics became hot-button issues.

Last week, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay a nearly $9 million settlement to two people who were arrest victims of Chauvin in 2017. The plaintiffs, John Pope Jr. and Zoya Code, said Chauvin restrained them on the ground with his knee on their necks, which was determined to be a contributing factor in George Floyd's death.

Before the update, the manual stated, "the maximal restraint technique shall only be used in situations where handcuffed subjects are combative and still pose a threat to themselves, officers or others, or could cause significant damage property if not properly restrained."

