Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo to retire in January

Mayor Jacob Frey said he plans to announce his pick for interim chief sometime this week.

Just weeks before the end of his term, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced that he plans to leave his position in mid-January.

"After much personal reflection and thoughtful discussions with my family and Mayor Frey, I have made the decision that I will not be accepting a new term as chief of the Minneapolis Police Department," Arradondo said at a press conference Monday morning.

"After 32 years of service I believe that now is the right time to allow for new leadership, new perspective, new focus and new hope to lead the department forward in collaboration with our communities," he said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey thanked Arradondo for his years of service to the department, saying he is "chock full of integrity" and "truly a son of Minneapolis."

Frey said he hopes to announce an interim chief this week, and confirmed that the search for Arradondo's replacement will include a nationwide search. Chief Arradondo said he is working with people within the department that could take over his post, but did not share any names.

Arradondo will stay on through mid-January, at which point the interim chief will take charge.

Arradondo said he does not have another police chief job lined up in another department, and plans to stay in Minneapolis after his retirement.

"I've been blessed beyond measure to have served the people of this truly wonderful city," Arradondo said during his announcement.

In a KARE 11/MPR News/Star Tribune/FRONTLINE Minnesota Poll conducted in September, Minneapolis voters had a generally positive view of Chief Arradondo. In that poll, 55% of voters said they had a favorable opinion of the chief, while 22% had an unfavorable opinion. Another 23% had no opinion.

Despite that positive feedback, the Minneapolis Police Department has for years been the target of local and nationwide scrutiny following the deaths of Justine Ruszczyk and George Floyd at the hands of two different former officers.

Arradondo was appointed to his post in 2017 after then-chief Janee Harteau resigned. Mayor Betsy Hodges had called for Harteau to step down from her position in the wake of Ruszczyk 's shooting death at the hands of Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor.

Then in May 2020, video of Minneapolis Derek Chauvin using his knee to pin George Floyd to the ground, which ultimately caused his death, went viral and sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Arradondo said Monday that Floyd's death and the aftermath did not have an impact on his decision to retire.

In the year and a half following Floyd's death, a campaign to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety gained enough steam to land on the ballot in the November elections.

According to the same KARE 11/MPR News/Star Tribune/FRONTLINE Minnesota Poll, 49% of voters supported replacing the MPD, 41% were against it and 10% were undecided at that time.

Ahead of Election Day on Nov. 2, 2021, Chief Arradondo publicly expressed his opposition to the ballot measure.

"We are down a third of our sworn officers," Arradondo said at a press conference at the time. "To vote on a measure of reimagining of public safety without a solid plan and an implementation or direction of work, this is too critical of a time to wish and hope for that help that we need so desperately right now."

Arradondo came under fire for his comments by Yes 4 Minneapolis, the group that petitioned to get the proposed measure on the ballot, which criticized him for campaigning in uniform. An ethics complaint was eventually filed against the chief and Mayor Jacob Frey by City Council President Lisa Bender, saying that making a statement while wearing a city uniform and standing in front of a backdrop with a city logo was against the Minneapolis code of ordinances.

Minneapolis voters ended up rejecting Ballot Question 2, which would have removed MPD from the city charter and put a new public safety department under control of the city council. Fifty-six percent of voters said "no" to replacing MPD, 44% voted "yes."