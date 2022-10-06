Minneapolis Police clear near northside homeless encampment, two arrested for obstruction

Crews moved in to clear the site this morning, saying the site posed safety and health challenges, and served as a storage area for stolen goods.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers arrested two people after crews moved in to shut down and clear out a homeless encampment in Near North Minneapolis on Thursday morning.

MPD said the encampment, located at 205 Girard Ave. N., has long posed public safety and health challenges and served as a storage area for stolen goods.

The two who were arrested were booked into Hennepin County Jail for obstruction, according to an MPD Spokesperson.

“The city's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the past two years to provide information about services and shelter options, but the majority of people living at the encampment have declined those resources as well as an opportunity to store their personal belongings through the Downtown Improvement District,” said Minneapolis Spokesperson Casper Hill.

Ross and Heather Lumley, owners of property management company The Stepping Stone Group, were left to recover their stolen property on their own after their van was stolen with valuable tools inside and parked in the camp back in September. The couple reported the theft and located the van, but MPD allegedly refused to help due to the hostile nature toward police inside encampments.

Ted Fox, a resident of the camp at that time, told KARE 11's Lou Raguse that the majority of camp residents would disapprove of the site being used as a storage facility for stolen property.

City crews gave camp residents time to collect their belongings before workers cleared the site, said the city's spokesperson.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid announced a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis to stop sweeps of homeless encampments back in 2020.

A federal judge ruled that lawsuit will be allowed to continue back in August.

“People who are unhoused have the same rights to be free from unreasonable search and seizure, to privacy and to due process, and those rights must be respected,” said ACLU-MN Legal Director Teresa Nelson, in a press release at the time.

You can see the city's response to homelessness here.

