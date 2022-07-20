Minneapolis police clear out homeless encampment hours after three homes catch fire in same neighborhood

Minneapolis firefighters were called to a house fire around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday. Around 1:00 p.m., a homeless encampment in the same neighborhood was cleared out.

MINNEAPOLIS — Five buildings were either destroyed or badly damaged early Wednesday morning when fire ripped through the 2800 block of 14th Avenue South in Minneapolis.

One home was destroyed in the fire.

The two homes on either side were also severely damaged, along with a nearby shed and a garage.

Hours later, a homeless encampment less than a block away was cleared out by Minneapolis police officers.

A statement released by the City of Minneapolis says the encampment was cleared out due to ongoing public safety concerns.

The statement reads, “The area has seen a 53% increase in crime since last month.”

The statement also mentions the fire in the neighborhood and the close proximity to the homeless encampment, but the statement doesn’t say whether city officials believe someone inside the encampment is responsible for the fire.

A spokesperson with the Minneapolis Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Ruby Levine lives a few doors down from the encampment. She walked over to give out food and water to people who were forced out.

She says the encampment came into the neighborhood about two months ago.



"I know that there have been some break-ins, but there were break-ins before the camp,” Levine says.



Levine didn’t know whether someone in the encampment is responsible for the fire or not.



Katie Hakes’ home was damaged in the fire.

She says the other two homes that were damaged in the fire are vacant.

"Every single day there is somebody trying to break into that house,” Hakes says.

Hakes says she is now homeless herself because her home was damaged so badly that she and her family can’t live in it right now.

"It burned like half of the house and then there's six inches of water in there,” Hakes says.



City officials say they have been working with people inside this encampment for several weeks by giving them resources and warning them that the encampment would soon be shut down.

Officials say they are now working to find shelter for everyone who needs it.

