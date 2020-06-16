Minneapolis Police chief addresses uptick in departing officers

There have been a total of 19 "separations" in the police department year-to-date, Arradondo said.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Department's Chief of Police Medaria Arradondo addressed the recent uptick of officers leaving the department.

In total, there have been 19 "separations" year-to-date, with seven officers having left the department since May 25 alone, according to Arradondo.

The chief says the average number of separations per year is 40, and that he does not see an impact to public safety with the amount of separations thus far.

Arradondo thanked the dedication and professionalism of the emergency responders who served the community while working in harsh conditions of unrest in recent weeks, including having objects thrown at them, as well as EMS crews being interfered with while trying to perform life-saving measures.

"As we continue to work with our communities to enact deep reform within the police department, I'm also asking our community to not impede our officers while they are performing their lawful duty," Arradondo said.