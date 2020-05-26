A history of fatal police encounters in Minneapolis, 11 cases since 2010

The latest deadly police encounter in Minneapolis is the 11th time police have been responsible for another person's death.

MINNEAPOLIS — According to KARE 11 records, in the last 10 years, at least 10 people have died at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The death of George Floyd, which is still under investigation, would bring that total up to 11.

Some of the more controversial cases include:

David Smith

On Sept. 17, 2010, Minneapolis police officers were called to the downtown Minneapolis YMCA to respond to a harassment complaint.

Officers quickly located the 28-year-old Smith and tried to arrest him.

Police say Smith began acting out, as he suffered from bipolar disorder.

The responding officers used a taser on Smith and then handcuffed him and pushed him to the ground.

Records show Smith suffocated and died.

The officers were cleared of any wrongdoing, but the city of Minneapolis later reached a settlement with Smith’s family for $3 million.

Terrance Franklin

Three years later Minneapolis police shot and killed Terrance Franklin.

The incident happened on May 10 of 2013.

Officers were chasing Franklin in South Minneapolis when police say he got out of his car and broke into a nearby basement.

Five officers followed Franklin into the basement and attempted to arrest him.

During the confrontation, officers at the scene say Franklin got a hold of one of their weapons and injured two officers.

The other officers fired their weapons and killed him.

The city of Minneapolis later reached a settlement with Franklin’s family for $795,000.

Jamar Clark

On Nov. 16, 2015, Minneapolis police officers shot and killed Jamar Clark.

Officers were called out to a possible domestic assault when they came across Clark.

Officers shot Clark during a physical confrontation, during which they say Clark attempted to grab one of their guns.

Clark later died at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The city of Minneapolis reached a settlement with Clark's family for $200,000.

The $200,000 settlement was just a fraction of the $20 million settlement the city of Minneapolis paid out to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond

On July 15, 2017, Ruszczyk called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in her neighborhood.

When officers arrived, she ran out to their squad car to meet them.

According to court records, that’s when former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor reached across his partner and shot Ruszczyk.

Ruszczyk died at the scene.

During court proceedings Noor said he was startled when Ruszczyk came up to the squad car and he thought she posed a threat to his safety.

Thurman Blevins

About a year later, on June 23 of 2018, Minneapolis police officers received a 911 call about a man who was walking down the street while firing a 9mm handgun into the air.

Officers confronted Thurman Blevins, but police say he took off running down the street.

During the chase two officers shot and killed Blevins.

Both officers were later cleared of any wrongdoing.

Travis Jordan

Just a few months later, on Nov. 9 of 2018, Minneapolis police were asked to perform a welfare check on Travis Jordan.

A woman had called 911 and said Jordan was acting strangely and might be suicidal.

When officers arrived at his home, they say Jordan refused to come out.

However, several minutes later he came out of the front door with a knife and confronted the officers.

The officers fired their weapons and Jordan fell to the ground.

The officers performed CPR on Jordan until an ambulance arrived, but Jordan later died at the hospital.