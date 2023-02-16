2 dead, 1 injured after gunfire in Minneapolis Wednesday night

Police are still trying to figure out if two shootings that happened minutes apart and a block away from each other are connected.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating two shootings that happened within a block of each other on Wednesday night, leaving two men dead and sending another woman to the hospital.

Just after 11:30 on Wednesday night, Minneapolis police said officers from the Fifth precinct went to the 2100 block of Colfax Avenue South for a report of shots fired. When officers got to the Lowry Hill East neighborhood, they found a man and a woman sitting in a vehicle, both with what police described as "life-threatening gunshot wounds."

The woman was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Emergency crews were unable to help the man and officials said he died at the scene.

Officials said officers recovered a gun from the man.

Within minutes of police being called to Colfax Avenue, another call went out to officers for a man found in the hallway of an apartment building in the 2100 block of Bryant Avenue South. This address is approximately a block from the scene on Colfax Avenue.

Once inside the apartment building, police said they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. Officers said they attempted to provide aid to the man but he died on the scene.

Neither man's name has been released at this time. Identifying information and more details about the men's cause of death will come from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Police said they are trying to figure out if these two incidents are connected.

"Anytime we have any individual that is killed by apparent gunfire, it’s alarming. We’re always concerned about the lack of sanctity of life, for those who don’t care for the dignity of others," Minneapolis Police Information Officer Sgt. Garrett Parten told KARE 11 crews. "Certainly when we have two, it’s concerning… We don’t know what lead up to this, the motives that are involved… but anytime anyone loses their life it is a tragedy and we’re going to do everything we can to determine what happened tonight."

Parten asked that anyone with information contact police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

