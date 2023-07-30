Shooting at 'unlicensed nightclub' in Minneapolis leaves one dead

Police said more than 100 people were at an after-hours party at an "unlicensed nightclub" when an argument escalated into a shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — One man was killed and another injured when shots were fired in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called just before 4:30 a.m. after they received both ShotSpotter notifications and reports that someone had been shot, according to a press release. When officers arrived at the 2500 block of 2nd Street North they found a man in his 20s lying in the street with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was rushed to Hennepin County Health Center. Despite efforts to save him, he died at the hospital.

The man's name will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the coming days.

Officials said they believe that an argument outside an after-hours party at an "unlicensed nightclub" escalated and led to the shooting.

There were more than 100 people in the area at the time, police said, and in the confusion from the shooting a man in his 40s was hit by a vehicle. Officials said the man's injuries were non-life threatening and he was taken to the hospital. The vehicle that hit him left the scene, police said.

Investigators are treating the shooting as a homicide and police have not released any information about potential suspects or arrests.

