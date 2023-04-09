Man dies at hospital after Sunday morning shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A 34-year-old man is dead after an argument led to gunfire early Sunday morning.
Minneapolis police said officers were called to a shooting just before 4:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of Russell Avenue.
When officers got to the home in the Willard-hay neighborhood, they said they found a 24-year-old man with at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers said they worked to save the man until EMS crews arrived. The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center.
Despite treatment, the man died at the hospital, police said. His name has not been released at this time.
No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.
Investigators ask anyone with information about this fatal shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
