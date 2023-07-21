Police union says city's 'backward ways' caused departure of Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander

After Alexander announced his intention to retire in September, the police union appeared to blame city leadership for his resignation.

MINNEAPOLIS — One day after Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Dr. Cedric Alexander announced his intention to retire in September after just one year on the job, the police union fired back with a statement Friday accusing city leadership of having "run off someone that could have greatly contributed to the restoration of public safety."

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis did not grant a request for an on-camera interview, but the organization shared new details Friday about an episode that occurred before Alexander's hiring last summer.

"Dr. Alexander came to the City of Minneapolis to build the Office of Community Safety and rebuild community trust. Shortly after being hired, he spent time meeting with stakeholders, and he met with the POFM Board," the Federation said. "During that meeting Dr. Alexander stated, 'if one day you wake up and see I quit, it's because they won't let me do my job.' It appears that time has come for him. The backward ways in the City of Minneapolis have yet again run off someone that could have greatly contributed to the restoration of public safety in the City of Minneapolis."

On Friday, two spokespeople for Alexander's office confirmed that he did, in fact, make that comment to the union last year. However, it's still not clear exactly what he meant by that statement or who "they" might be in the context of interfering with his operations. Alexander's office said the commissioner's phrase about "they won't let me do my job" was not directed at anyone in particular.

Alexander was not available for an interview Friday due to his attendance at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives annual conference in Cleveland, according to a spokesperson.

According to the Minneapolis Police Federation, Cedric Alexander once told them "if one day you wake up and see I quit, it's because they wouldn't let me do my job."



Today, Alexander confirmed he said that -- but claims it wasn't directed at anyone in particular. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/vCMxj7695L — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) July 21, 2023

In his interview with KARE 11 on Thursday, Alexander struck a cordial tone when discussing his relationship with Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Brian O'Hara. Both the mayor and chief have issued statements thanking Alexander for his service.

"I want to congratulate Commissioner Alexander on his well-deserved retirement," O'Hara said in a statement Friday, "and I wish him well in the future."

Ward 12 Council Member Andrew Johnson offered a different view.

"It's pretty disappointing to see [Alexander] leaving just one year into a four year term," Johnson told KARE 11 in a text message. "Establishing a new department requires stability, dedication, and continuity. It also requires adequate resources, which I know was a concern he has raised. I expect we will soon hear from the mayor on the next steps."

