Minneapolis police investigate suspicious death of a child

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police announced Thursday they are investigating the suspicious death of a child under five years of age.

Police spokesman John Elder found a child with unidentified injuries at a home on the 1600 block of 4th Street S early Thursday morning, after officers responded to an "unknown trouble call."

Officers began CPR on the child until they were relieved by paramedics. Elder said paramedics brought the child to HCMC, where the child died a short time later.

No arrests have been made in the case. Elder said two other children at the scene were taken into protective custody.