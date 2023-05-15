Dozens of vehicles damaged in Minneapolis early Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police said dozens of cars might've been damaged overnight by a group of people smashing windows and rummaging through cars.
Police said they received multiple 911 calls between 12:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, where callers said between five and 15 people were going through neighborhoods and smashing out car windows.
The reports ranged from the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue to the 4200 block of Nicollet Avenue, along with other incidents on Harriet Avenue, Pillsbury Avenue South, Pleasant Avenue South and Lyndale Avenue South.
Police said officers "saturated the area" and located a group of people who fled on foot and in cars when they arrived. No one has been arrested yet in connection to the incidents.
MPD is still receiving and investigating reports of damage and thefts from vehicles on Monday. Anyone that discovers a damaged vehicle in the area is encouraged to call the city's non-emergency hotline at 311 to make a report.
