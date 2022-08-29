30-year-old dies after shooting in Minneapolis' Como neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Como Neighborhood that investigators believe followed a "verbal altercation."
According to police, officers responded to a condo complex on the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE just after noon on Monday, Aug. 29.
At the scene, they located a 30-year-old man who'd been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.
Officer Garrett Parten, a spokesperson for Minneapolis police, said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Investigators determined that the man and a woman had been involved in a verbal argument that "escalated into gunfire," police said.
Parten said the woman stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, and police are trying to determine the relationship between her and the victim. However, at this point officers believe the pair did know each other.
Police said this is the 60th homicide of the year in Minneapolis. According to data on the city's website, homicides in Minneapolis are down about 17% compared to this time last year. In total, the city reported 71 homicides in 2021.
However, over the past three years, homicides in Minneapolis are up 12.7% on average.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: