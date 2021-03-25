Minneapolis Police investigating officer’s punch during clash with civilians

"The case has already been submitted to our internal affairs division," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "There is an investigation that is already underway."

MINNEAPOLIS — An internal affairs investigation has been launched following a video that surfaced Wednesday night that appears to show a Minneapolis Police officer punching a teen in the head.

The four-minute video begins with a young man refusing to go into a squad car. Robbinsdale Police say this person was one of three suspects in a carjacking of an elderly couple that started in New Hope and ended near North 33rd and James Avenues.

The camera then turns to a scuffle a half-block away, where an officer from Minneapolis winds up and punches a young man in the face. Two other officers pin the person on the ground and the same officer can be seen punching the young man a second time in the head in the video.

"There is an open investigation on that," said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo during a press conference Thursday about a safety update ahead of the Derek Chauvin trial.

According to Chief Arradondo, Robbinsdale police were attempting to bring the individuals involved in the carjacking into custody when a help call was made, so MPD assisted. He couldn't provide any further detail about the incident due to it being an open investigation, but said he is awaiting more information before making any disciplinary action.

"The case has already been submitted to our internal affairs division," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "There is an investigation that is already underway."

According to the person who took the video, Jalyne Murray, the person being punched is his 15-year-old brother, who Murray says was not a carjacking suspect.

A network of community activists Thursday held a media conference to address the video.