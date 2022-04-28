Here's what the Department of Human Rights discovered while investigating the MPD

Example video title will go here for this video

An extensive investigation into the city and Minneapolis police discovered a "pattern or practice of race discrimination" that violates Minnesota's Human Rights Act.

The MDHR determined that the city's police department "engages in a pattern or practice of discriminatory, race-based policing. Below are more examples and details pulled from the report that support the department's findings.

Findings in the 72-page report were based on 700 hours of body-worn camera footage, nearly 480,000 pages of City and MPD documents, about 87 hours of 2021 MPD Academy trainings for new officer hires, multiple ride-alongs with MPD officers, use-of-force incident records, traffic stop data and interviews and statements from thousands of community members about their experiences with the MPD.

The investigation , which was opened in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, concluded that "there is probable cause that the City and MPD engage in a pattern or practice of race discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act."

On April 27, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights released its investigation into the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Police Department.

For example, a Black woman told investigators she had to decide between paying her rent or paying a lawyer to challenge a wrongful citation she received from MPD in 2019. "The charge was ultimately dismissed, but as of 2021, this community member was still experiencing homelessness and living in her car," according to the report.

The report continues to assert that being issued a criminal charge or citation can have long-standing impacts on community members, particularly those in Black communities.

MPD officers are also more likely to perform traffic stops on people of color and Indigenous people, particularly when their race is visible to officers. From Jan. 1, 2017 until May 24, 2020, 78% of all searches conducted at MPD traffic stops were searches of Black people or their vehicles. In Minneapolis, Black people make up 19% of the population. In the same time frame, a majority of citations (55%) were issued to Black individuals during traffic stops, according to MPD data.

From Jan. 1, 2010 to Dec. 31, 2020, MPD officers were injured in 20% of cases where they used neck restraints, compared to 8.6% of officers that were injured in cases where they used soft tactics.

The report also determined that MPD officers are more frequently injured when they use neck restraints and when they use inappropriate levels of force.

When it comes to issuing disorderly conduct and obstruction violations, which "are often based upon an officer's subjective belief about an individual's behavior," the MDHR found that MPD officers are more likely to use "soft tactics" on white individuals than Black individuals.

"Although Black individuals comprise approximately 19% of the Minneapolis population, MPD’s data shows that between January 1, 2010, to December 31, 2020, 63% of all use of force incidents that MPD officers recorded were against Black individuals," the report said.

The investigation concluded that city officers use higher rates of severe force against Black people than white people in similar circumstances, including neck restraints, chokeholds and chemical irritants.

According to data cited in the MDHR report , since 2010, 13 of the 14 people killed by Minneapolis police officers were people of color or Indigenous individuals.

"Racial disparities in how MPD officers use force, stop, search, arrest, and cite people of color, particularly Black individuals, compared to white individuals in similar circumstances." -MDHR report

In 2021, the MPD amended its covert social media policy to require yearly audits of active covert accounts, but there is no policy that requires a "substantive audit of officers' covert social media activity."

MPD officers used covert accounts to criticize elected officials while posing as a community member, according to the investigation, and RSVP’d to attend the birthday party of a prominent Black civil rights lawyer and activist.

Officers used accounts to send friend requests, comment on posts, send private messages and contribute to discussions with Black organizations and individuals.

Analysis of the MPD's covert social media accounts from Jan. 2010 to Dec. 2020 shows the department did not track and surveil white people unrelated to criminal activity the same way it did with Black people.

The investigation also found that Hennepin County prosecutors view MPD officers as being much less professional and respectful than officers from other departments around the county.

Officers that are subjected to racist and sexist comments often don’t report the abuse because they don’t believe the city and department have reliable accountability systems and “fear retaliation.”

The MDHR report said during a sexual assault investigation, “one MPD officer falsely stated that a man could not be guilty of sexually assaulting a woman if they had children together.”

According to body camera video, discipline records, statements from community members and interviews with fellow officers, some MPD police officers and supervisors use racial slurs, calling Black people “n*****s” and “monkeys” and Black women “Black b*****s.” Members of the department also used racial slurs against Somali and Latino individuals, and used misogynistic language toward women, including “f*****g c**t” and “b***h.”

Deficient training and guidance :

"MPD officers, supervisors, and field training officers receive deficient training, which emphasizes a paramilitary approach to policing that results in officers unnecessarily escalating encounters or using inappropriate levels of force." -MDHR report

A review of the Minneapolis Police Department's training materials, witness reviews and training observations found that MPD trainings "reinforce a culture that exacerbates a pattern of race-based policing."

Although the city banned "warrior style training" in 2019, the department still uses a "paramilitary" approach to training. On the first day of Academy training last year, an MPD leader told new hires that "instant and unquestioned compliance is in order," according to the investigation.

Community members also said officers demanded compliance in the most simple interactions, and training materials reflect that the department instills an "us-versus-them" mentality as it pertains to people in the community.

The investigation also claims that the MPD doesn't give officers adequate or appropriate in-service training on updated policies and procedures. For example, after MPD updated its use-of-force policy following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, officers were just given a 15-minute PowerPoint presentation on the topic and a readout of the policy changes.

Superiors and supervisors within the department also lack the proper training and tools to be effective leaders and respond to problems with fellow officers, according to MDHR. One high-level MPD official said that before 2018, the department offered "little to no training" on how to be an effective supervisor.

Based on a review of 300 MPD use-of-force files from Jan. 1, 2010 to Dec. 31, 2020, the MDHR report states supervisors failed to complete thorough reviews of officers' use-of-force in 48.2% of cases.

System issues in the MPD field training program also exasperate patterns of race-based policing. According to the report, body worn camera footage from 2020 showed a training officer allow a trainee to complete a search of an intoxicated Black woman who didn't have any weapons on her.

Two hours later, the same trainer/trainee came across an intoxicated white man who disclosed having a knife in his bag. The trainer told the new officers to skip a search, saying "'I just didn't want you to waste your time,'" according to the investigation.

In many cases, officers also failed to de-escalate situations when it would be appropriate. Looking at a sample of 300 use-of-force files, this happened 56.8% of the time.