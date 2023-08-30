UPDATE: Minneapolis Police find missing 12-year-old girl

After going missing from her home Aug. 29, the girl was found safely within a day.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department found a missing 12-year-old girl within a day of asking for the public's help.

According to the MPD's Facebook page, the girl was last seen Tuesday night at her home in Northeast Minneapolis.

After initially posting about her disappearance on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the department's post was shared almost 2,000 times.

