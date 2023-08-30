UPDATE: Minneapolis Police find missing 12-year-old girl

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department found a missing 12-year-old girl within a day of asking for the public's help.
According to the MPD's Facebook page, the girl was last seen Tuesday night at her home in Northeast Minneapolis.
After initially posting about her disappearance on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the department's post was shared almost 2,000 times.
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.