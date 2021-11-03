Minneapolis police looking for missing 34-year-old woman

x
Kiana Nicole Skinner is 5-foot-3, 155 pounds with black/dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Credit: Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

According to a press release from police, Kiana Nicole Skinner is 34 years old and was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southeast.

Skinner is 5-foot-3, 155 pounds with black/dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, Ugg-style boots and a bright pink bandana. Anyone who sees Skinner or has information about her location is asked to call 911. 

