Minneapolis police looking for missing 34-year-old woman

Kiana Nicole Skinner is 5-foot-3, 155 pounds with black/dark brown hair and brown eyes.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

According to a press release from police, Kiana Nicole Skinner is 34 years old and was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southeast.