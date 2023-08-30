Minneapolis Police seek help in locating missing girl

Twelve-year-old Lucia Valentina Chavez was last seen Tuesday night at her home on the 3400 block of Lincoln St. NE.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to the MPD's Facebook page, Lucia Valentina Chavez was last seen Tuesday night at her home on the 3400 block of Lincoln Street NE.

Investigators say her phone last pinged just before midnight in St. Paul near Forest St. and Minnehaha Ave.

Officers believe her phone's battery has died or the phone has been turned off.

Chavez is 4 foot 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has waist-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink tank top.

Police say Chavez is familiar with riding buses and the light rail.

According to the MPD's Facebook post, she frequently visits south Minneapolis including the Target store on East Lake Street.

Anyone with information can leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845 or call 911.

An option to share information anonymously is by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leaving tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

