Minneapolis police: Man found shot in car

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car early Sunday morning.
The Minneapolis Police Department said that at 2:17 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a man was slumped over in a car on the 300 block of Washington Avenue North.
When officers arrived, they saw that the man had a gunshot wound and was dead. He was about 30 years old.
According to MPD, detectives believe the shot originated from inside the car. Police said this as the 60th reportable homicide in the city this year.