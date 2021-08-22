Minneapolis police: Man found shot in car

The car was found on the 300 block of Washington Avenue North.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police said a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car early Sunday morning.

The Minneapolis Police Department said that at 2:17 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a man was slumped over in a car on the 300 block of Washington Avenue North.

When officers arrived, they saw that the man had a gunshot wound and was dead. He was about 30 years old.