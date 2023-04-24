x
Man struck and killed by Minneapolis school bus

Police said the man was walking west when he was hit by a school bus turning left onto Cedar Avenue South.
MINNEAPOLIS — A man was struck and killed by a Minneapolis school bus early Monday morning, according to police. 

In a press release, officials said a man was walking west on East 28th Street and was struck by a bus turning left from East 28th Street on to Cedar Avenue South. 

Police said they responded to the area around 6:45 Monday morning, and found the man dead under the small bus. 

The adult bus driver and an 8-year-old boy riding the bus weren't hurt. Officers said the driver is cooperating with police. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death in the coming days. 

