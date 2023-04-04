Minneapolis Police looking for man last seen on March 26

Police said Jacob "Jake" Arilious Poe was last seen wearing Vikings sweats, a red-and-black jacket and a Vikings hat.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis are asking the public for any information on the whereabouts of a 30-year-old man last seen on March 26.

Jacob "Jake" Arilious Poe has strawberry blonde hair, is 6-feet-tall and has blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing Vikings sweats, a red-and-black jacket and a Vikings hat.

Police are concerned that Jacob doesn't have access to his prescribed medications, and said that he doesn't have his phone. He lives near Franklin Avenue West and Lyndale Avenue South, and is known to use the city bus.

Anyone who knows where Jacob could be can email information to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

You can also share information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting anonymous tips at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org

