Police say John Clifton Rennie was last seen near the 3300 block of Park Avenue early Monday morning.

Police say Rennie is 5' 8" tall, weighs 150 pounds and has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black, puffy waist-length jacket and navy blue athletic pants.

He was last seen near the 3300 block of Park Avenue and is considered endangered, according to police.