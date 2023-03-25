Police: No shots fired inside Target Center Saturday night

Minneapolis Police confirmed a fight that broke out inside the concourse during the MSHSL boys basketball Class AAAA finals is under control.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police say no shots were fired inside the Target Center Saturday night after officers initially responded to reports of a shooting just before 9 p.m.

In a series of tweets, the department said it worked with Target Center security and confirmed that no shots were fired inside the building, and a presence of a gun has not been confirmed.

MPD said a fight that broke out inside the concourse is under control and multiple law enforcement partners remained inside the building, skyways and outside the Target Center through the end of the game.

Streets in the area were closed on Saturday night.

The arena was hosting the Minnesota State High School League boys basketball state tournament finals throughout the day. The final game, the Class AAAA finals, began at 8 p.m. between Wayzata and Park Center. That game wrapped up just before 10 p.m., with Wayzata beating number one Park Center 75-71.

