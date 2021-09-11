Minneapolis police officer makes first court appearance for fatal crash

The family and the attorney representing Leneal Frazier's family speaks following MPD officer Brian Cummings' first court appearance.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis police officer made his first court appearance after being charged last month for a high-pursuit crash that killed an innocent motorist in July.

Officer Brian Cummings was charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide after colliding into Leneal Frazier's vehicle in July.

Frazier died of severe injuries sustained in the crash.

Prosecutors say Cummings was pursuing the driver of a stolen vehicle on the morning of July 6, reaching speeds near 100 miles per hour for nearly 20 blocks through north Minneapolis, including residential neighborhoods.

Eventually, Cummings ran a red light at Lyndale and 41st Avenues North and crashed into a Jeep driven by Frazier.

Frazier's family and their attorney, Jeff Storms, spoke in front of Minneapolis City Hall following Cummings' first court appearance.