Minneapolis Police: Issue impacting ability to text 911

Minneapolis Police said the city's Emergency Communications Center is experiencing an issue and anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said the city's Emergency Communications Center is experiencing an issue that's impacting its ability to receive text messages to 911.

In a tweet posted at 2:09 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, the department urged anyone experiencing an emergency in the city should call 911 instead of texting.

The #Minneapolis Emergency Communications Center has been made aware of an issue affecting the center's ability to receive texts to 9-1-1. For those with an #emergency please call 9-1-1. — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) February 16, 2023

For non-emergency crime reports or prior incidents that do not require a police response, call 311.

If you are outside of Minneapolis city limits but need an immediate Minneapolis Police response, call 612-348-2345.

Watch more local news: