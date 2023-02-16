Minneapolis Police: Issue impacting ability to text 911

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said the city's Emergency Communications Center is experiencing an issue that's impacting its ability to receive text messages to 911.
In a tweet posted at 2:09 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, the department urged anyone experiencing an emergency in the city should call 911 instead of texting.
For non-emergency crime reports or prior incidents that do not require a police response, call 311.
If you are outside of Minneapolis city limits but need an immediate Minneapolis Police response, call 612-348-2345.
