Local News

Minneapolis Police: Issue impacting ability to text 911

Minneapolis Police said the city's Emergency Communications Center is experiencing an issue and anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.
Credit: Milovan Zrnic - stock.adobe.com
Emergency 911 call on smartphone, mobile phone, close up

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department said the city's Emergency Communications Center is experiencing an issue that's impacting its ability to receive text messages to 911.

In a tweet posted at 2:09 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, the department urged anyone experiencing an emergency in the city should call 911 instead of texting.

For non-emergency crime reports or prior incidents that do not require a police response, call 311.

If you are outside of Minneapolis city limits but need an immediate Minneapolis Police response, call 612-348-2345

