UPDATE: Missing 4-year-old Minneapolis girl found safe

Police said the girl was found safe and unharmed Wednesday evening after she was reported missing earlier in the day.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing from Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon has been found.

According to an update on MPD's Facebook page, the child was found safe Wednesday evening and has since been returned to her home unharmed.

Police asked for the public's help locating the girl in a Facebook post earlier in the day, which had been shared by community members on the social platform over 1,200 times.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: